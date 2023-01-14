grunfink
README.md

snac

A simple, minimalistic ActivityPub instance

Features

  • Lightweight, minimal dependencies
  • Extensive support of ActivityPub operations, e.g. write public notes, follow users, be followed, reply to the notes of others, admire wonderful content (like or boost), write private messages...
  • Simple but effective web interface
  • Multiuser
  • Easily-accessed MUTE button to silence morons
  • Tested interoperability with related software
  • No database needed
  • Totally JavaScript-free
  • No cookies either
  • Not much bullshit

About

This program runs as a daemon (proxied by a TLS-enabled real httpd server) and provides the basic services for a Fediverse / ActivityPub instance (sharing messages and stuff from/to other systems like Mastodon, Pleroma, Friendica, etc.).

This is not the manual; man pages snac(1) (user manual), snac(5) (formats) and snac(8) (administrator manual) are what you are looking for.

snac stands for Social Networks Are Crap.

Installation

This 2.x release is written in C (unlike the 1.x prototype, which was written in Python). The only external dependencies are openssl and curl.

On Debian/Ubuntu, you can satisfy these requirements by running

    apt install libssl-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev

On OpenBSD you also need to install curl:

    pkg_add curl

Run make and then make install as root.

See the administrator manual on how to proceed from here.

Testing via Docker

A docker-compose file is provided for development and testing. To start snac with an nginx HTTPS frontend, run:

docker-compose build && docker-compose up

This will:

  • Start snac, storing data in data/
  • Configure snac to listen on port 8001 with a server name of localhost (see examples/docker-entrypoint.sh)
  • Create a new user testuser and print the user's generated password on the console (see examples/docker-entrypoint.sh)
  • Start nginx to handle HTTPS, using the certificate pair from nginx-alpine-ssl/nginx-selfsigned.* (see examples/nginx-alpine-ssl/entrypoint.sh)

License

See the LICENSE file for details.

Author

grunfink @grunfink@comam.es