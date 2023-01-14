|
README.md
snac
A simple, minimalistic ActivityPub instance
Features
- Lightweight, minimal dependencies
- Extensive support of ActivityPub operations, e.g. write public notes, follow users, be followed, reply to the notes of others, admire wonderful content (like or boost), write private messages...
- Simple but effective web interface
- Multiuser
- Easily-accessed MUTE button to silence morons
- Tested interoperability with related software
- No database needed
- Totally JavaScript-free
- No cookies either
- Not much bullshit
About
This program runs as a daemon (proxied by a TLS-enabled real httpd server) and provides the basic services for a Fediverse / ActivityPub instance (sharing messages and stuff from/to other systems like Mastodon, Pleroma, Friendica, etc.).
This is not the manual; man pages
snac(1) (user manual),
snac(5) (formats) and
snac(8) (administrator manual) are what you are looking for.
snac stands for Social Networks Are Crap.
Installation
This 2.x release is written in C (unlike the 1.x prototype, which was written in Python). The only external dependencies are
openssl and
curl.
On Debian/Ubuntu, you can satisfy these requirements by running
apt install libssl-dev libcurl4-openssl-dev
On OpenBSD you also need to install
curl:
pkg_add curl
Run
make and then
make install as root.
See the administrator manual on how to proceed from here.
Testing via Docker
A
docker-compose file is provided for development and testing. To start snac with an nginx HTTPS frontend, run:
docker-compose build && docker-compose up
This will:
- Start snac, storing data in
data/
- Configure snac to listen on port 8001 with a server name of
localhost(see
examples/docker-entrypoint.sh)
- Create a new user
testuserand print the user's generated password on the console (see
examples/docker-entrypoint.sh)
- Start nginx to handle HTTPS, using the certificate pair from
nginx-alpine-ssl/nginx-selfsigned.*(see
examples/nginx-alpine-ssl/entrypoint.sh)
License
See the LICENSE file for details.
Author
grunfink @grunfink@comam.es